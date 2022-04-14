2023: South-East Elders, Stakeholders To Meet In Intense Lobbying To Produce President

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election in Nigeria, a global non-partisan Igbo Think-Tank, Nzuko Umunna, is set to unveil a national conversation around the fruition of a Nigerian president coming from the South-East region.

The initiative conceived as Greater Nigerian Conference (GNC), is scheduled to hold on Monday April 25, 2022 by 11am at Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

According to a statement from the GNC Media Officer, Collins Steve Ugwu, the conference is aimed at mobilising Nigerians of all levels such as, elders, opinion leaders, politicians, the youths and entrepreneurs, from north and south, east and west, for a rational dialogue on the moral standing of South-East’s quest for Nigerian president to come from the zone.

The statement read, “As the elections for Nigeria’s Presidency in 2023 takes centre stage amongst parties, stakeholders and citizens, NzukoUmunna, a global Igbo Think Tank is set to unveil a stirring national conversation to persuade Nigerians to see the fidelity of a Nigerian President from the South East region, as the fairest national consensus, Nigeria should make to them, especially now, for equity, justice and fairness to be seen as our unifying cornerstone.

“Conceived as the Greater Nigerian Conference, GNC, the significant event billed to hold at Executive Hall of the International Conference Centre, Abuja, on April 25, 2022 by 11am, is geared to gather Nigerians of all persuasions and substance, the elders, opinion molders, politicians, entrepreneurs, the youths, from the north and south, west and east, to a rational dialogue on the moral force of South East's quest for Nigerian president from their zone.

“The initiative for this consequential conference by the nonpartisan foundation for a greater Nigeria is to underscore the need for progressive good governance, equity in diversity and fairness by inclusion, in the conscience of our national politics.

“We are convinced that Nigeria is never better ripe for a highly marginalised South East, to earn their desire for Nigerian Presidency through such deliberate sacrifice, as a steadfast reinforcement of our common nationhood, the statement from the GNC Media Office emphasised.

"We are determined by the eminence of the leading lights of this conference, in the persons of former governor of Enugu State, Dr Okwesilieze Nwodo, and distinguished Senator Victor Umeh, both former Chairmen of prominent national parties in Nigeria, as Chairman and Deputy Chairman of the GNC Organizing Committee respectively, to ask Nigerians to give the Southeast region the opportunity to make history for one Nigeria.

“Highlighting the imperatives that make the event a necessity, the Executive Secretary of Nzuko Umunna, Mr Ngozi Odumuko, noted that, at no time better than now, is best to cast the net of presidential recruitment to the Southeast, given the inspiring stature of men withproven capacity, competence, fitness and knowledge, eager for fair consideration to serve this country as President, the way others regions have faithfully done unhindered.

“The Greater Nigeria Conference with the theme "Together We Can" will build on the strength and determination of all lovers of peace, justice and progress, to work better together, listen to each other more, and act selflessly in a pan Nigeria spirit to remove the yoke of South East exclusion to the highest office in their country.

“The occasion which will have all Presidential aspirants from Southeast, Governors from Southeast and Southern Nigeria in attendance, will be graced by special delegation from Ohaneze Ndigbo, South West Afenifere leaders, Middle Belt Forum, Arewa Consultative Forum, Pan Niger Delta Forum amongst others.

“Already, confirmations of attendance and participations from Nigerians in the diaspora, and within are great, in what will be a frank engagements to preach the message of solidarity to all, that Southeast region is worthy of their trust, and ready to serve this country, as their President since the unfortunate civil war more than fifty years ago.”



