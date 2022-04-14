American Billionaire, Elon Musk Offers To Buy Twitter For $41 Billion In Cash

The total deal value was calculated based on 763.58 million shares outstanding, according to Refinitiv data.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 14, 2022

American billionaire Elon Musk has offered to buy Twitter for about $41 billion in cash, saying the social media company he has often criticised needs to go private to see effective changes.
 
Musk offered a price of $54.20 per share, Reuters reports. The price, which was disclosed in a regulatory filing on Thursday, represents a 38% premium to Twitter's April 1 close, the last trading day before the Tesla CEO's more than 9% stake in the company was made public.

Elon Musk

The total deal value was calculated based on 763.58 million shares outstanding, according to Refinitiv data.
 
Musk rejected an offer to join Twitter's board earlier this week after disclosing his stake in the company, a move that analysts said signalled his intention to take over the company as a board seat would have limited his stake to just under 15 percent.
 
"Since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company," Musk said in a letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor.
 
"My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder," Musk added.
 


Twitter did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
Musk has amassed over 80 million followers since joining the site in 2009 and has used the platform to make several announcements, including teasing a go-private deal for Tesla that landed him in hot water with regulators.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Passengers Destroy Max Air Counters, Gadgets Over Delayed Flight
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Nigerians To Submit National Identification Number By May Before Boarding Trains
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Education How Nigerian Government-owned College Of Education Sold Thousands Of Forms For Nonexistent Courses
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
International Russia Threatens To Deploy Nuclear Weapons If Sweden, Finland Join NATO
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Attacks: 106 People Buried, More Bodies Still Being Found, Says Council Chairman
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Passengers Destroy Max Air Counters, Gadgets Over Delayed Flight
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion What Nigerian Government Is Paying Lecturers Is Insulting By Olabisi Deji-Folutile
0 Comments
53 Minutes Ago
News ‘Clout Chasing’: Nigerian Tweeps Call For Arrest Of Young Lady, Toyosi, For Raising False Kidnap, Rape Alarm
0 Comments
46 Minutes Ago
Opinion Women Die in Troubled Marriages Because We Slay Singles By Azu Ishiekwene
0 Comments
43 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Senate Sets Up Committee To Investigate Multi-billion Dollar Crude Oil Theft
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News National Assembly Approves Buhari's Request For Petrol Subsidy Increase From N442Billion To N4Trillion
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education How Nigerian Government-owned College Of Education Sold Thousands Of Forms For Nonexistent Courses
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Train Attack: Tears As Kidnapped Victims' Families Accuse Nigerian Government Of Ignoring Them, Abandoning Their Loved Ones In Hands Of Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Council Of State Approves Presidential Pardon For Jailed Ex-Taraba Governor, Rev Jolly Nyame
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Defend Your Communities Like We Do In South-East – IPOB Tells Middle Belt, Kaduna, Plateau Communities
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News How Secret Police, DSS Officials Abducted Me, Took Me To Unknown Location To Kill Me — Security Expert
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad