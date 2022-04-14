Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Anambra Governor’s Wife, Ebele Obiano

Ebele, according to Punch, has been under investigation over allegations for involvement in fraudulent activities.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2022

Ebelechukwu, the wife of the immediate past governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.
Ebele, according to Punch, has been under investigation over allegations for involvement in fraudulent activities.

The former First Lady's arrest comes few weeks after her husband was arrested by the anti-corruption agency a few hours after handing over to the current governor, Charles Soludo.
The EFCC spokesman had said that Obiano was on their watch list prior to his arrest.
The former governor was subsequently transferred to the headquarters of the commission, where he was quizzed for days over alleged mismanagement of N5 billion Sure-P money, N37 billion security vote, withdrawn in cash, as well as some inflated contracts.
Ebele had, weeks ago, declared her intention to join the contest for the forthcoming Anambra North Senatorial District election.
Her declaration trailed her brawl with Bianca Ojukwu, a former ambassador fought after a heated exchange during the inauguration of Soludo as Anambra governor.
During the heated conversation between the duo, Bianca slapped Obiano’s wife, an incident that caused a commotion at the event.

