Benue, Plateau, Kaduna Killings Expose Buhari Government As A Failure –Middle Belt Forum

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the recent killings in the country as a function of a failed government.

Bitrus Pogu, National President of MBF said this in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, on Wednesday while reacting to the recent killings in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna states by terrorists and bandits.

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigeran government has failed the people.

“It is an unfortunate development; it is a function of a failed Federal Government. A government that cannot protect its people. A government that has failed in its primary responsibility as provided in our constitution which is the provision of security and welfare for the people.

“This thing has gone too much for Nigerians. I recall that before the recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, three major indents happened in Kaduna which are the attack on the airport, the attack on the train and the attack on the community that is in the immediate south of Kaduna.

“It is only a failed government that would allow such a thing to happen in a country unchecked. It is unfortunate because their failure to put an end to these killings is gradually making the average Nigerian to hate a Fulani man.

“And may God forbid that day when the Nigerian will rise up against innocent Fulani because of the failure of this government, so they better do something and quickly too.”

Pogu, who expressed support for a recent call by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, that people should arm and defend themselves, however, noted that “our people do not have the wherewithal”.

“If they have the wherewithal, I can assure you that they will defend themselves,” he added.