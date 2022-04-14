Benue, Plateau, Kaduna Killings Expose Buhari Government As A Failure –Middle Belt Forum

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigeran government has failed the people.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2022

The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has described the recent killings in the country as a function of a failed government.

Bitrus Pogu, National President of MBF said this in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, on Wednesday while reacting to the recent killings in Benue, Plateau and Kaduna states by terrorists and bandits.

He lamented that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Nigeran government has failed the people.

“It is an unfortunate development; it is a function of a failed Federal Government. A government that cannot protect its people. A government that has failed in its primary responsibility as provided in our constitution which is the provision of security and welfare for the people.

“This thing has gone too much for Nigerians. I recall that before the recent killings in Benue and Plateau states, three major indents happened in Kaduna which are the attack on the airport, the attack on the train and the attack on the community that is in the immediate south of Kaduna.

“It is only a failed government that would allow such a thing to happen in a country unchecked. It is unfortunate because their failure to put an end to these killings is gradually making the average Nigerian to hate a Fulani man.

“And may God forbid that day when the Nigerian will rise up against innocent Fulani because of the failure of this government, so they better do something and quickly too.”

Pogu, who expressed support for a recent call by the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, that people should arm and defend themselves, however, noted that “our people do not have the wherewithal”.

“If they have the wherewithal, I can assure you that they will defend themselves,” he added.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Abduct Niger State Permanent Secretary, Granddaughter
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Release Kidnapped Daughter Of Nigeria's Broadcasting Commission Ex-director
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Fulani Herdsmen Have Wreaked More Havoc In Northern Nigeria Than The South —Shehu Sani
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Governor Uzodinma 'Sheds Tears' Over Killings, Damage In Imo Community After Soldiers, Residents' Clash
0 Comments
6 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Attack Zamfara Community, Kill 12 Residents, Burn Police Van
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Insecurity Soldier Clash With Youths In Imo, Houses Burnt
0 Comments
5 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Passengers Destroy Max Air Counters, Gadgets Over Delayed Flight
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Oil Russia Ready To Sell Oil To ‘Friendly Countries In Any Price Range’ – Official
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Ruling APC Party Chieftain, Ahmed Lawan Condemns Buhari's N3.5Trillion Fresh Fuel Subsidy Request
0 Comments
41 Minutes Ago
Politics 2023: Ask Presidential Aspirants About Their Position On Yoruba Agenda, Ayo Opadokun Tells South-West Youths
0 Comments
38 Minutes Ago
Corruption Catch Me If You Can, Bauchi Governor, Mohammed Dares EFCC, Other Anti-Graft Agencies To Prove He’s Corrupt
0 Comments
33 Minutes Ago
Environment Contaminated Water, Destroyed Farmlands: Osun Residents Bear Brunt Of Illegal Gold Mining As Government Looks Away
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
POETRY For Yemi Ogunbiyi At 75, By Niyi Osundare
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 1,436 Nigerian School Kids, 17 Teachers Kidnapped, 11,536 Schools Closed In 16 Months Under Buhari Government – UNICEF
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Youth Group, OYC Threatens To Picket Multichoice Over Hikes In Prices Of DStv, GOtv Packages
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023: Worries In Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Camp As Tinubu’s Cabals, APC Consider Replacement
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Respected, Powerful People In Zamfara Behind Banditry, Killings –Governor Matawalle
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad