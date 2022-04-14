Buhari To Meet Military Chiefs Next Week Over Worsening Insecurity

Nigerian president, Muhammadu Buhari, will on April 19, hold a meeting with military chiefs and heads of security agencies.

Abubakar Badaru, governor of Jigawa, disclosed this on Thursday while speaking with state house correspondents after the meeting of the Council of State.



The meeting, which will be the second of its kind within a space of three weeks, comes amid attacks across the country — including the recent killing of over 100 people in Plateau and Benue states.

Speaking on the scheduled meeting with the service chiefs, the Jigawa governor said the president will discuss with the agency heads on the recommendations and comments by the Council of State on the worsening insecurity in the country.

In recent weeks, the country has witnessed a spike in security challenges.

Ranging from the destruction of public facilities to attempted jailbreaks, kidnapping, train attacks, and killings, the country has been beset by various challenges.



