Buhari Reconstitutes Board Of Federal Mortgage Bank

The approval, according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, is with a view to repositioning the bank as a core banking institution with core competence in mortgage finance.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday gave his approval for the reconstitution of the Board of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.
The approval, according to a statement issued by Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President, is with a view to repositioning the bank as a core banking institution with core competence in mortgage finance.


The President in January 2022, appointed Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi, a Chartered Accountant and a well-known financial expert as Chairman of the board.
In the new Board, Hamman Madu representing the North-East zone with a background of over 30 years in the mortgage industry is the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer.
Other members are Umar Zubaida, Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services representing the Northwest zone; Chukwuma Kingsley, Executive Director, Business Development & Portfolio Management (BD&PM) representing the Southsouth zone; Mustapha Lukman Olayiwola, Executive Director, Loans & Mortgage Services (L&MS) representing the Northcentral zone.
Others are; Asein Abimbola from the Southwest zone representing the Federal Ministry of works and Housing; Ejezie Sandra Nkechi, Southeast, representing the Public as well as two representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria.
“The appointment of the Board takes effect from April 13, 2022 with the exception of the Chairman, Mr Ayodeji Ariyo Gbeleyi whose appointment took effect from January 5, this year,” the statement noted.

