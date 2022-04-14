Cholera Outbreak Claims 55 Persons In Adamawa State

No fewer than 55 persons have died in the Cholera pandemic in Adamawa State.

The state government said 55 deaths were recorded during the recent Cholera outbreak in the state following a declaration of outbreak of Cholera in July 2021.



Isa Abdullahi, Commissioner of Health, who addressed journalists in Yola, the state capital, said since the beginning of the Cholera outbreak in the state, a total of 1,959 suspected cases with 55 deaths were recorded.

Abdullahi said, “Since we have not recorded any case despite heightened surveillance for Cholera for several weeks, we (government and partners) are happy to declare the Cholera outbreak over.

"Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 1,959 suspected cases with 55 deaths translating to case fatality ratio 2.8% were recorded.”

However, critical stakeholders have questioned the haste in making claims of declaring the state as cholera free, arguing that the commencement of rainy seasons have been characterised with cholera outbreaks.

Dr. Amos Ujulu of the Adamawa State Health Insurance Scheme said, "Cholera outbreak usually occurs at the end of the rainy season, because of water scarcity. However it is also common to experience cholera outbreaks at the beginning of rainy season, just like now.”



