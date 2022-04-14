Cholera Outbreak Claims 55 Persons In Adamawa State

The state government said 55 deaths were recorded during the recent Cholera outbreak in the state following a declaration of outbreak of Cholera in July 2021.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2022

No fewer than 55 persons have died in the Cholera pandemic in Adamawa State.
The state government said 55 deaths were recorded during the recent Cholera outbreak in the state following a declaration of outbreak of Cholera in July 2021.


Isa Abdullahi, Commissioner of Health, who addressed journalists in Yola, the state capital, said since the beginning of the Cholera outbreak in the state, a total of 1,959 suspected cases with 55 deaths were recorded.
Abdullahi said, “Since we have not recorded any case despite heightened surveillance for Cholera for several weeks, we (government and partners) are happy to declare the Cholera outbreak over.
"Since the beginning of the outbreak, a total of 1,959 suspected cases with 55 deaths translating to case fatality ratio 2.8% were recorded.”
However, critical stakeholders have questioned the haste in making claims of declaring the state as cholera free, arguing that the commencement of rainy seasons have been characterised with cholera outbreaks.
Dr. Amos Ujulu of the Adamawa State Health Insurance Scheme said, "Cholera outbreak usually occurs at the end of the rainy season, because of water scarcity. However it is also common to experience cholera outbreaks at the beginning of rainy season, just like now.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

PUBLIC HEALTH India Restricts Movement In More Districts To Curb Coronavirus Spread
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Government Closes All Land Borders For One Month Over Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Two New Cases Of Coronavirus Confirmed In Nigeria
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nigeria's Vice President, Osinbajo, In Self-isolation Over Coronavirus —Aide
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Coronavirus: Medical Supply Donated By Chinese Billionaire, Jack Ma, Moved To Abuja From Lagos
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Ondo Governor, Akeredolu, Tests Negative For Coronavirus
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Passengers Destroy Max Air Counters, Gadgets Over Delayed Flight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Over 11,500 Schools Closed In Nigeria Since 2020 Over Insecurity – UNICEF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Council Of State Approves Presidential Pardon For Jailed Ex-Taraba Governor, Rev Jolly Nyame
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Attacks: 106 People Buried, More Bodies Still Being Found, Says Council Chairman
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Anambra Governor’s Wife, Ebele Obiano
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections 2023: South-East Elders, Stakeholders To Meet In Intense Lobbying To Produce President
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Senate President Demands Police Probe Into Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Estranged Lover Of Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele’s Husband Exposes Their Family Photo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Young Lady, Toyosi, Arrested By Police In Lagos After Faking Kidnap, Rape To 'Chase Clout'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Electoral Body, INEC Suspends Voter Registration In Imo Community After Gunmen’s Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Parents Of Government College Pupils Warn Governor Makinde Against Handing Over School To Old Boys’ Association
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad