Cross River Governor, Ayade Presents ‘Status-befitting’ Vehicles To Judges For ‘Standing With The Truth’

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2022

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River on Wednesday in Calabar gifted newly-appointed judges brand new SUVs.
 
Making the presentation, the governor also promised to improve the welfare of the judges.

According to a statement by the Cross River government, he described the gesture as a way of appreciating the judges for “standing with the truth”.
 
Present at the event was Akon Ikpeme, the chief judge of the state, who received the keys to the vehicles on behalf of the recipients.
 
“I’m here with the chief judge of Cross River state, justice Akon Ikpeme. I’m here to make a presentation to our judicial officers, the vehicles that befit their status because I have seen that the Nigerian judiciary is a dependable arm of government, an arm of government that gives hope to the common man, an arm of government that dispenses justice,” he was quoted as saying.
 
“I’m particularly happy and I’m using this opportunity to express my gratitude to the Nigerian judiciary for standing on the side of the law, by standing with the truth.
 
“Against this background, the people of Cross River state want to show appreciation to the judiciary. On behalf of the government and people of Cross River state, I hereby present these jeeps and cars to you.”
 
A Federal High Court in Abuja last Thursday dismissed the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) suit seeking the removal of Ayade as governor following his defection to the All Progressives Congress (APC).
 
Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a judgment, said he was bound by the decision of a higher court which delivered a judgment on April 1 in a similar case in Enugu.


An Appeal Court sitting in Enugu had affirmed the ruling of the Ebonyi State High Court, which declared that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi and his Deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, did not offend any provision of the constitution or the Electoral Act by defecting from the PDP to the APC.

SaharaReporters, New York

