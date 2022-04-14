Defend Your Communities Like We Do In South-East – IPOB Tells Middle Belt, Kaduna, Plateau Communities

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has urged Nigerian youths to unite and defend their territories against the activities of bandits and other terrorists in the country.

In a statement issued by its spokesperson, Emma Powerful, on Thursday, IPOB condemned the position of the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai despite the violence perpetrated against people in Southern Kaduna.



IPOB also condemned the incessant attacks and killings going on in the South-East region as it alienates itself from the attacks.

The group said it was not responsible for the attack but only after the protection of communities in the region.

The group said: “We strongly condemn the senseless and incessant attacks, abductions, killings and all manner of criminalities in the South Eastern States especially the recent barbarities in Anambra and other states in the regions of South-East and South-South.

“Again, we want to inform the world that IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN members had no hands in the attacks contrary to baseless allegations by our enemies. We are not involved in the criminal activities of agents of darkness in our land.

“IPOB members are civilised people and are never involved in the barbarities going on in our territory. Anybody linking IPOB or ESN with these devilish activities is a blackmailer.

“IPOB is not unknown gunmen and we cannot be. We are only after our mandate which is to protect our communities, bushes and farms against the jihadists masquerading as Fulani herdsmen killing, maiming and raping our mothers, wives and sisters going to farms. IPOB will not tolerate such nonsense anymore.

“It is now clear to all that the bandits are out to eliminate every single individual or group in Southern Kaduna. Yet the governor is still looking for excuses instead of going after terrorists and bandits killing his subjects.

“We, therefore, urge Middle Belt, particularly the people of Southern Kaduna, Jos and people of Nasarawa youths who allowed their parents and children to be slaughtered like chicken.

“We, therefore, encourage the youths to come out and defend their land otherwise Fulani terrorists masquerading as bandits now will finish them. They already know that Biafran youths won't allow them any breeding ground in our territory.

“All indigenous Communities in Nigeria must unite against these vampires now. We should not allow them to succeed in their evil mission. They know that time is running out on them that is why they are on the prowl again.”



