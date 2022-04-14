Estranged Lover Of Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele’s Husband Exposes Their Family Photo

In a post on her Instagram page on Thursday afternoon, Mella shared a photo of the actress, her husband, and their twins.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2022

Mella, the estranged lover of Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele’s husband, Abdulrasheed Bello, also known as JJC Skillz, has threatened to expose the actress’ family if hers is exposed.
This is despite the actress' recent statement that she purposely concealed the identity of her twins.
She captioned the photo, “If you don’t want me to expose your family, then don’t expose mine. Funke and Abdul Bello.”
Rumours on social media had it that Funke Akindele’s marriage was reportedly facing serious troubles.
Benito, one of JJC’s children took to the comment section to speak about the actress.
He claimed that he lived with them for two years and that the experience was terrible.
He said, “I lived with her for two years, the house was a horror site. She is not what y’all think she is.”
However, in a post shared on his Instagram, JJC, who is presently in London, insinuated that their marriage was steady.
He wrote, “The only rock that stays steady and the only institution I know that works is marriage. London is cool but I’m missing home @funkejenifaakindele my love have loads of fun with the children. See you soon at home.
“Don’t let anyone spoil your vibes, Bellos forever #devilisaliar.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

