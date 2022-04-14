Father Forgive Them – Buhari Tells Nigerians To Remember Jesus’ Words In Easter Message

In his 2022 Easter message to Nigerians, Buhari expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon overcome its uncertainty and insecurity problems.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2022

President Muhammadu Buhari has enjoined Nigerians not to give up in the face of troubling challenges besetting the nation.
In his 2022 Easter message to Nigerians, Buhari expressed optimism that Nigeria would soon overcome its uncertainty and insecurity problems.


He called on Nigerians to continue showing love to one another, eschew hate, and also be patriotic for the greater good of society.
“Easter evokes in us the resilience of the human spirit not to give up in the face of seemingly daunting challenges of life,” Buhari remarked.
“This period emboldens us to believe that the current spate of uncertainty and insecurity will soon unfold a season of the triumph of good over evil; hope over despair, and light over darkness.”
The president also urged Nigerians, in the spirit of the season, to demonstrate “love for one another, rather than hate – and show more patriotism, as this is the only country we have.”
“I enjoin us, therefore, to live out the eternal words of Jesus Christ on the cross where he said, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they are doing.
“Let us remember that the scriptural emphasis of love has so much relevance for us today as a nation more than ever before.”
Describing this year’s celebration as very unique for Christendom in Nigeria and all around the globe, the President acknowledged the 40-day Lent period as an opportune moment ”where the faithful is expected to fast, pray, assist the poor, abhor injustice and strife, give alms, and penitently engage in self-examination and repentance of sins.
“Similar values apply to the Muslim faithful, currently about halfway into the holy month of Ramadan.
“For us – as a nation, the message of Easter, which commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ after crucifixion and burial, reminds us of the power of divine love, faith and redemption.
“As we approach another season of electioneering, let the security and unity of the nation guide our actions and utterances. I wish all Nigerians a joyful and blessed Easter.”

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

