Foreign Airlines To Begin Sale Of Tickets In US Dollars April 19

The airlines to effect the new policy are those on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing (IET) GP code 275

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2022

The sale of tickets in US dollars will begin with effect from April 19, 2022, some foreign airlines operating in Nigeria disclosed on Thursday.
 
This was contained in an announcement made by APG in an advisory to its travel partners, titled: “APG IET: Restrictions of Sales in US dollars”.

APG is the world’s largest passenger and cargo general sales agent (GSA) and airline representation company with offices around the world, including Europe, Africa and the Middle East.


According to APG, the difficulty in repatriating airlines’ funds stuck in Nigeria and other countries, coupled with foreign exchange fluctuation, is responsible for the new policy.
 
The airlines to effect the new policy are those on APG Interline Electronic Ticketing (IET) GP code 275, The Cable reports.
 
“Dear travel partners, warm greetings from APG. This is to bring to your notice that with effect from April 19, 2022, GP would only accept issuing of tickets in US dollars and not naira,” the advisory reads.
 
“This is mainly due to repatriation issues and the forex situation in the country. This would most likely be a temporary measure till the forex situation improves.
 
“Our sincere apologies for any inconveniences this may cause to you and your business. Thank you for understanding.”
 
 
Airlines on the APG IET platform include South African Airways, Fly Dubai, Kenya Airways, Middle East Airlines, Royal Air Maroc, Rwandair, Thai Airways, Turkish Airlines, FrenchBee, EgyptAir, ASKY, Air Seychelles, Air Algerie and Air Namibia.
 
Air Panama, Air Burkina, Avianca, Bangkok Airways, Cabo Verde Airlines, Fiji Airways, Hong Kong Airlines, Malaysian Air, alongside other carriers, also use the platform.
 
Some of these airlines which fly directly into Nigeria are South Africa Airways, Turkish Airlines, Asky Airlines, Egypt Air, Royal Air Maroc, Middle East Airlines, Rwanda Air and Kenya Airways.

