Nigerian Government Does Not Protect Children From Sex Work, Other Worst Forms Of Child Labour — US Report

A report by the United States Department of States says the Nigerian government does not adequately protect children against harmful labour practices.



The report titled “2021 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices,” explained that the Nigerian government does not prohibit all the worst forms of child labour adding that this is particularly prevalent in the informal sector.

According to the report, the penalties for engaging children in labour practices were not commensurate with those for similar crimes.



The report noted, “The government does not prohibit all of the worst forms of child labour. Penalties were not commensurate with those for similar crimes. Child labour was prevalent, especially in the informal sector.



“The law sets the general minimum age for employment at 12. Persons younger than 14 may be employed only on a daily basis, must receive the day’s wages at the end of each workday and must be able to return each night to their parent's or guardian’s residence.



“By law, these regulations do not apply to domestic service. The law also provides exceptions for light work in agriculture and horticulture if the employer is a family member.



“No person younger than 16 may work underground, in machine work, or on a public holiday. No “young person,” defined by law as a person younger than 18, may be employed in any job that is injurious to health, dangerous, or immoral.



“For industrial work and work on vessels where a family member is not employed, the minimum work age is 15, consistent with the age for completing educational requirements. The law states children may not be employed in agricultural or domestic work for more than eight hours per day.



“Apprenticeship of youths older than 12 is allowed in skilled trades or as domestic servants. The Labor Ministry dealt specifically with child labour problems but mainly conducted inspections in the formal business sector, where the incidence of child labour reportedly was not significant.



“The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking has some responsibility for enforcing child labour laws, although it primarily rehabilitates trafficking and child labour victims.



“Victims or their guardians rarely complained due to intimidation and fear of losing their jobs. The government completed the new National Action Plan on Child Labor 2021-2025, coordinated by the Ministry of Labor and Employment.



“The government’s child labour policy focused on intervention, advocacy, sensitization, legislation, withdrawal of children from potentially harmful labour situations, and rehabilitation and education of children following withdrawal.



“In an effort to withdraw children from the worst forms of child labour, the government-operated vocational training centres with NGOs around the country.



“The Labor Ministry confirmed that 2,996 children were removed from child labour during the year, a small number compared to the 15 million working children younger than 14 in the country, according to ILO estimates.



“Ministry of Labor officials expressed concern during the year that 43 per cent of children between the ages of five to 17 were engaged in economic activities (although not all of them were engaged in the worst forms of child labour), and that the COVID-19 pandemic pushed more children to work for financial reasons.



“Despite the policy and action plan, children largely were not adequately protected due to weak enforcement of the law and gaps in coverage.



“Children engaged in the worst forms of child labour identified in the country including commercial agriculture and hazardous farm work (cocoa, cassava); street hawking; exploitative cottage industries such as iron and other metal works; hazardous mechanical workshops; exploitative and hazardous domestic work; commercial fishing; exploitative and hazardous pastoral and herding activities; construction; transportation; mining and quarrying; commercial sex work and pornography; forced and compulsory labour and debt bondage; forced participation in violence, criminal activity, and ethnic, religious, and political conflicts; and involvement in drug peddling.



“Many children worked as beggars, street peddlers, and domestic servants in urban areas. Children also worked in the agricultural sector and in mines. Boys were forced to work as labourers on farms, in restaurants, for small businesses, and in granite mines as well as street peddlers and beggars. Girls worked involuntarily as domestic servants and street peddlers.”

