Plateau Attacks: 106 People Buried, More Bodies Still Being Found, Says Council Chairman

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 14, 2022

At least 106 bodies were buried on Monday following the recent attacks on communities in Plateau State.
Chairman of Kanam Local Government Area of the state, Dayabu Garga, gave the update in an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Thursday.

The fresh attacks were carried out on Sunday by gunmen on some communities in the adjoining Kanam and Wase local government areas of the state.
The affected communities are Kukawa, Gyambawu, Dungur, Kyaram, Yelwa, Dadda, Wanka, Shuwaka, Gwammadaji, and Dadin Kowa.
“I was present on Monday morning where we did mass burial of 106 killed and we are still picking more dead bodies in the farmlands because when they meet you on the farm, they will shoot you and move to another farm.
“And we are still picking more bodies. Even till today, we are still finding dead bodies on the farmlands. In the hospital we have more than 16 people hospitalised; someone right now has a bullet in the head, maybe they will do an operation either today or tomorrow to remove the bullet.
“I think the issue is so much devastating; until when you go there, you will almost shed tears. It happened on Sunday, on Monday, we moved in there to help them gather the dead bodies and bury (them).
“We buried 106 bodies that day but before leaving, they were still getting more bodies on the farmlands. These people require protection, we need to have security outfits, either army or MOPOL (Mobile police). We need food items, we have sent some food items but they are not enough.”

