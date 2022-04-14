Senate President Demands Police Probe Into Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the police and all relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the death of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who sang the popular ‘Ekwueme’.

Lawan made the call during plenary session on Thursday, a statement from Ezrel Tabiowo, his special assistant noted.



The Senate President said the life of every Nigerian citizen matters and must be accounted for by security agencies and relevant authorities where death occurs.

Coming under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders on Personal Explanation, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), drew the attention of the chamber to the mysterious death of the singer.

Reacting to the widely reported news of her demise, the Senate President called for an investigation to unravel the actual cause of her death.

He said, “The authorities should investigate the death of this citizen, and the lives of every citizen must matter. This is one death too many.”

SaharaReporters had reported that Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night.

Some reports had said the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.

Osinachi’s sister, who is the first daughter of the family and was identified as Ms Favor Made, confirmed the reports on Sunday, saying that Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest.

She said the late suffered from a blood clot after the kicking she received from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.



