Senate President Demands Police Probe Into Death Of ‘Ekwueme’ Gospel Singer, Osinachi

Lawan made the call during plenary session on Thursday, a statement from Ezrel Tabiowo, his special assistant noted.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 14, 2022

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has urged the police and all relevant law enforcement agencies to investigate the death of gospel singer Osinachi Nwachukwu who sang the popular ‘Ekwueme’.
Lawan made the call during plenary session on Thursday, a statement from Ezrel Tabiowo, his special assistant noted.


The Senate President said the life of every Nigerian citizen matters and must be accounted for by security agencies and relevant authorities where death occurs.
Coming under Order 42 of the Senate Standing Orders on Personal Explanation, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), drew the attention of the chamber to the mysterious death of the singer.
Reacting to the widely reported news of her demise, the Senate President called for an investigation to unravel the actual cause of her death.
He said, “The authorities should investigate the death of this citizen, and the lives of every citizen must matter. This is one death too many.”
SaharaReporters had reported that Osinachi’s death was announced on Friday night.
Some reports had said the singer died in the hospital after suffering from domestic violence from her husband.
Osinachi’s sister, who is the first daughter of the family and was identified as Ms Favor Made, confirmed the reports on Sunday, saying that Osinachi died as a result of a cluster of blood in the chest.
She said the late suffered from a blood clot after the kicking she received from her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Passengers Destroy Max Air Counters, Gadgets Over Delayed Flight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Over 11,500 Schools Closed In Nigeria Since 2020 Over Insecurity – UNICEF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Attacks: 106 People Buried, More Bodies Still Being Found, Says Council Chairman
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections 2023: South-East Elders, Stakeholders To Meet In Intense Lobbying To Produce President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak Claims 55 Persons In Adamawa State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Elections Only 1.3million Nigerians Have Valid PVCs, Permitted To Vote In 2023 – Electoral Body, INEC
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Pandemonium At Abuja Airport As Passengers Destroy Max Air Counters, Gadgets Over Delayed Flight
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Over 11,500 Schools Closed In Nigeria Since 2020 Over Insecurity – UNICEF
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Nigerian Council Of State Approves Presidential Pardon For Jailed Ex-Taraba Governor, Rev Jolly Nyame
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Plateau Attacks: 106 People Buried, More Bodies Still Being Found, Says Council Chairman
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Anti-graft Agency, EFCC Arrests Ex-Anambra Governor’s Wife, Ebele Obiano
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Elections 2023: South-East Elders, Stakeholders To Meet In Intense Lobbying To Produce President
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Estranged Lover Of Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele’s Husband Exposes Their Family Photo
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Young Lady, Toyosi, Arrested By Police In Lagos After Faking Kidnap, Rape To 'Chase Clout'
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Electoral Body, INEC Suspends Voter Registration In Imo Community After Gunmen’s Attacks
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Parents Of Government College Pupils Warn Governor Makinde Against Handing Over School To Old Boys’ Association
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Cholera Outbreak Claims 55 Persons In Adamawa State
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad