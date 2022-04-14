Young Lady, Toyosi, Arrested By Police In Lagos After Faking Kidnap, Rape To 'Chase Clout'

A young lady named Toyosi has been arrested by the police in Lagos after faking being kidnap and raped just to become popular online.

The lady with the Twitter handle @_misteriouss, had earlier on Thursday morning raised the alarm that she was being kidnapped and raped at number 78 Obayan Street, Pako, Akoka, Lagos, and needed help desperately.



She dropped a mobile phone number alleged to be that of her attacker shortly afterwards for people to call and trace him in case worse things happen to her.

But after social media users alerted police to the situation and also bombarded the number with calls in a bid to rescue Toyosi, she tweeted that she was fine and that people should stop threatening or calling the number.

However, despite the young lady’s tweet, Nigerians, worried that she could have made the post under duress, kept on calling the line and police to make sure she was not hurt further.

In a matter of minutes, about three police vans arrived at the address Toyosi had dropped in her distress tweet earlier in order to rescue her.

But in a remarkable turn of events, the young lady posted another tweet, saying, “I posted earlier that I was kidnapped and raped. It’s false. I’m so sorry for this. Please stop calling and threatening the numbers.”

Enraged by her admittance of misleading members of the public, social media users called on the police to arrest and prosecute the young lady to serve as deterrent to others, who may want to try such in future.

A Twitter user with the handle @GoziconC, while reacting to the incident said, “The police must do their job. First they will make sure you are really fine and this video was not done under duress.

“Secondly, if you actually made this video for clout, you will explain that in cell.”

Another tweep, @Oluwatayofem, in his reaction said, “There is no length some sorosokes won’t go for chasing clout but either ways, someone must face the consequences of such actions.”

In his own reaction, another user of the micro-blogging platform, Abdulazeez Asekome, said, “If she was forced to make the video, she should come out and tell the police, they’ll do something about it.

“The more she hides herself, the more people continue to think this is really true.”

Heeding the calls of angry Nigerians, Toyosi was later arrested and taken to Bariga Police Station ahead of her arraignment in a special offences court for disturbing public peace.

As at mid-day on Thursday, the issue was the number one on Nigerian Twitter trends.