2023: Posters Depicting Vice-President Osinbajo As Betrayer Surface In Abuja

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

Posters describing the Vice-President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, as a betrayer, was on Friday sighted in some parts of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
The poster which carried the photo of the VP looking away from the camera with two fingers across his cheek described him as “the Judas who betrayed his master” urging him to repent as Jesus was coming soon.
This may not be unconnected to the Vice President's recent declaration to contest the 2023 presidential election.


“I am today, with utmost humility formally declaring my intention to run for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of APC,” he had said in a post on his official Twitter page on Monday.
This elicited reactions of Nigerians who called Osinbajo as former governor of Lagos state and APC national leader, Bola Tinubu had indicated his interest to contest in the election.
 Osinbajo and Tinubu have a history as political associates.
Tinubu, as Lagos governor, had in 1999 appointed Osinbajo as Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of the state, a position the law professor held till 2007.
Osinbajo was a chieftain of the Lagos APC with his polling unit at Code 33, Unit 2 Victoria Garden City, Lagos.
Tinubu, on Monday, dismissed the declaration of his hitherto political godson, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, to contest for the 2023 presidential election, stressing that he did not have any son old enough to make such declaration.
Also, a chieftain of the APC Joe Igbokwe, advised presidential candidates in the party, including Osinbajo to “show respect and withdraw from the 2023 presidential race.”
Igbokwe, a former spokesperson for the APC in Lagos, in a post on his Facebook page on Sunday, advised politicians who are also members of the party who had been helped by the former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, to withdraw from the race.
Meanwhile, Osinbajo's Chief Media Aide, Laolu Akande, announced that his principal is no longer a member of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Lagos State.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

