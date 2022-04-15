AIB Denies Azman Air Mishap Happened In Kano, Says Bureau Awaiting Report From Saudi Arabia

The Accident Investigation Bureau has confirmed the Azman aircraft incident, saying it happened at Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia on Thursday night and not in Kano as reported by some media platforms.



The AIB disclosed that the incident was due to an alleged fire incident while the aircraft was taxing to take off.

The spokesman for the bureau, Tunji Oketumbi, said that though Nigerian authorities were yet to get a documented report from the Saudi Arabian authorities on full details of the incident, the report was expected to be submitted within 24 hours after such an occurrence, as established by local and international laws.



Oketumbi said as soon as the bureau got the details of the incident, it would update the public on the matter.



Also reacting to the incident, the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria said the aircraft was not gutted by fire as reported on social media.



A Twitter user whose family was part of the air passengers expected to arrive at Kano International Airport from Saudi had posted a video on his handle showing passengers rushing out of the Azman aircraft and thanking “Allah” in the Hausa language for saving them from the incident.



Azman Air management is yet to react to the air incident.