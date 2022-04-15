APC National Chairman's Ex-wife, Fatimah Abdullahi, Joins Nasarawa Governorship Race

Fatimah Abdullahi, ex-wife of the recently elected chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Abdullahi Adamu has declared interest to contest the Nasarawa governorship elections.



The 43-year-old public health practitioner hails from the Doma Local Government Area of the state.

Her declaration comes weeks after Adamu was elected as APC national chairman at the convention of the party held on March 26.



In her manifesto, the medical practitioner cum politician vowed to accord priority to health, education and jobs creation and human capital development if elected as governor in 2023 amid other Socio-Economic, security challenges.



She will be contending with the current governor of the state, Abdullahi Sule for the ticket of the APC.

Sule was elected the Governor of Nasarawa State in the 2019 governorship election under the platform of the APC.