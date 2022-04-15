Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account To PDP Chieftain Before 2019 Election

Bank documents have shown how Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State authorised the transfer of N110 million from the state treasury to the personal account of one Obong Akpabong Moffat UdoEkpo, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Oruk Anam Local Government Area of the state.

The bank documents showing the transactions from Zenith Bank, which were obtained by SaharaReporters revealed that the money was paid in tranches between 05/02/2019 and 22/03/2019 to the personal account of UdoEkpo.

Akwa Ibom Governor Udom Emmanuel

About N80 million of the fund was transferred to the PDP chieftain a few days before the March 9, 2019 governorship election in the state, following which Emmanuel secured a second term in office.

UdoEkpo was a grassroots mobiliser and a strong supporter of the governor’s second term bid.

Before the election, he was said to have organised different rallies and parties for Udom’s re-election bid.

UdoEkpo is also contesting to represent the Oruk Anam constituency in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly.

Efforts to reach the state information commissioner, Ini Ememobong, for clarification were not successful as he did not answer calls to his mobile line nor reply to a text message sent to him.

Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account to PDP Chiefta... by Sahara Reporters on Scribd