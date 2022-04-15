Buhari Made You Deputy Senate President For Grabbing Mace In Senate To Stop His Impeachment–Delta PDP Slams Omo-Agege

The Delta State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has lambasted the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, saying he was rewarded by President Muhammadu Buhari for carrying out illegality to save President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party linked the senator representing Delta Central senatorial district to the “shameful and brazen invasion of the Senate chambers by unknown hoodlums, which led to the ‘Mace-grabbing’ saga on the very day that a debate was slated and signatories were even supposed to be taken, to commence impeachment proceedings on the President”.



“All accusing fingers of complicity pointed at the Delta Central Senator, as the mastermind of the sordid Senate invasion and Mace grabbing episode,” the PDP said.

The Senate could not sit without the mace.

The incident occurred in the 8th Senate and was captured on TV.

The state chapter of the PDP while reacting to the Thursday's governorship declaration speech of Omo-Agege, noted that it watched in “utter amazement and tasteless disgust, as the Deputy Senate President of the Nigerian Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, in what he described as a declaration speech for the 2023 Governorship of Delta State, under his party, APC, on Thursday, April 14, 2022, reeled out lies upon lies, one after the other, with deceitful political cunning before Deltans and the world."





The party in a statement titled, "Omo-Agege And His Catalogue Of Lies, Deceit; Has Nothing To Offer Deltans", and signed by its state publicity, Ifeanyi Osuoza, dismissed the governorship declaration speech of the deputy senate president.

It said, "A catalogue of lies and deceits. The Orogun politician is an unserious pretender with nothing to offer Deltans, except to tell them to continue praising President Muhammadu Buhari for his own political good fortune in becoming Deputy Senate President.”

"As for Senator Omo-Agege's brazen lies that the Okowa administration has not created jobs for the youths or done projects in Delta, we would have loved to inform Senator Omo-Agege that in the last six years of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's administration, more than 200,000 youths, including over 4,000 from Omo-Agege's own LGA, have been trained and empowered and are now proud independent entrepreneurs and job creators.

“More will be created before the end of the tenure. We would also like to inform Senator Omo-Agege that legacy projects have been delivered in the area of education where he slammed the Isoko people, by flippantly describing their newly upgraded University and pride of Isokoland, as 'glorified secondary school.’”

It noted that after the mace saga, the Senator was elevated to the position of Deputy Senate President in the next dispensation, “allegedly in recognition of the incident on that fateful day when the Senate chambers were invaded, the Mace was carted away in bandit-like style and impeachment proceedings against the President, as well as other matters, could not be tabled”.

It further read, “Of course, without prejudice to the final declaration of the court, Nigerians and indeed Deltans have not forgotten and will never forget the shame and disgrace of that gory and gang-style affront on our democracy still hangs over us and the association with the moniker "Mace grabber", will always be the first impression and perception, rightly or wrongly glued and attached to any Deltan from that shameful episode, who aspires to become Governor of our great and nationally respected state.



"We watched aghast, as Omo-Agege literally brought great dishonour and unpardonable disrepute upon the hallowed reverence and integrity of the Senate as the citadel of our democracy, where he superintends as number two man, as he dropped lie upon lie from his mouth and with a straight face, to the shame of many Deltans watching and the chagrin of discerning Nigerians, who observed this shallow brand of politics that impugned harshly on our intelligence and sensibilities.

“Now, unless we are missing something, or maybe Omo-Agege is living in a different time zone, how exactly is he going to do that, when Governor Ifeanyi Okowa's tenure will end in 2023? Or perhaps is there going to be another similar "Mace-grabbing" invasion of Osadebe House before May 29, 2023? Nothing is beyond these desperate people at all.



"On a final note, Senator Omo-Agege needs to be reminded, as a matter of serious consideration, that he has already committed his first irredeemable mistake by vowing and ranting that "he will chase away the Okowa-led PDP administration in Delta State". In any case, however, let us sound it loud and clear that the PDP is very ready and prepared to meet whoever the opposition throws up as their candidate in the Delta 2023 Governorship election.”

The statement described the PDP and Delta State as one.







