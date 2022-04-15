Easter Celebration: Nigerian Police Inspector-General Orders Tight Security At Airports, Train Stations, Religious Houses, Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2022

Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, has directed all state Commissioners of Police and their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police to protect all critical national assets from being attacked by criminals during the Easter period.

Baba directed the police officers to deploy adequate personnel and operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibility.

The police IG also directed the officers to ensure the patrol of highways, motor parks, train stations, banks, airports, worship centres and recreation centres.

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the acting spokesman for the Force, said this in a statement, noting that they must take adequate measures to ensure safety across the country.

“Complaint Response Unit, vis-à-vis Public Complaint Bureau, have equally been charged to respond swiftly to complaints received from the general public.

“In addition, the Commissioners of Police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

“They must be professional and courteous to law-abiding citizens but firm and ruthless to criminal elements who might want to take the advantage of the festive period to perpetrate their unholy acts,” he said.

