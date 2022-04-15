Four Abducted Students Of Zamfara Health College Regain Freedom

The four abducted students of Zamfara State College of Health Science and Technology left in captivity, have regained their freedom.

Jamilu Lawali, Deputy Provost of the college, Jamilu Lawali confirmed their release to Channels Television via telephone conversation on Thursday evening.



Lawali, however, said no ransom was paid to secure the release of the four female students of the school.

The students were released by their abductors on Thursday at a location close to Tsafe town.

“They were released this evening at a location close to Tsafe town, the school did not pay a dime for their release,” he said.

The four students were immediately taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical treatment.

Five female students of the school were abducted by terrorists on Tuesday in Tsafe town, the headquarters of Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SaharaReporters had confirmed from multiple sources that the terrorists raided Tsafe town on Tuesday night and abducted five students of the College of Health Technology living off-campus.

One of the five abducted was able to escape while four were taken to an undisclosed location by the terrorists.

Some days earlier, bandits invaded Tsafe and killed three persons, including the son of Mamman Tsafe, the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs in Zamfara and a retired Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG).

Kidnappings for ransom have escalated in northern Nigeria, where hundreds of persons have been taken. Zamfara, which is one of the most affected states, has witnessed a string of kidnappings and mindless killings since President Muhammadu Buhari came to power.