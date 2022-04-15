Gunmen Invade House Of Governorship Aspirant In Rivers State

Gunmen on Friday allegedly invaded the house of a governorship aspirant in Rivers State, Tonye Princewill.

It was learnt that the intruders who headed straight for what they thought was his room, went away without any valuable except the hard drive of the CCTV recorder.



This was contained in a statement released by Princewill, noting that the attack happened at his Government Reserved Area (GRA) residence in Port Harcourt in the early hours of Friday.

He said, “I can confirm that in the early hours of this morning my house was broken into,” he said.

“The target was clearly me, as the intruders headed straight for what they thought was my room, broke in, and met my absence. Nothing of value was taken, except the hard drive of the CCTV recorder, which leads me to conclude, that they had only one objective – my elimination.

“I want to thank God that the devil is a liar and His children will always be protected. Thankfully I am well and nobody in my household was hurt.”



