Hackers Have Stolen La Liga Sensitive Data – Spanish Football Federation Laments

General Secretary Andreu Camps, also had text and audio data stolen, the RFEF said, and the loss had been reported to the police.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has said it was victim of a hacking attack which resulted in the loss of data belonging to its president, Luis Rubiales.
General Secretary Andreu Camps, also had text and audio data stolen, the RFEF said, and the loss had been reported to the police.

.
“It is likely that this personal data, illegally obtained with clear criminal intent, has been offered to various media,” the RFEF said.
It added that it had been told a journalist had been offered the captured material in a phone call and that it could be published shortly.
The federation warned this would be an illegal publication of trade secrets and violate the rights of the people involved.

