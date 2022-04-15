How Activist, Sowore Stepped Out Of Nigeria’s Capital City, Abuja First Time After 3-year Unjust Movement Restriction

DSS had arrested Sowore in the early hours of August 3, 2019, for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2022

For the first time in three years, human rights activist, Omoyele Sowore stepped out of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday to visit Nasarawa State to meet residents of the state about his presidential aspiration.
 
The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja had on Wednesday upturned the ruling of the Federal High Court confining the activist to Abuja since August 2019.

Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) had arrested Sowore in the early hours of August 3, 2019, for calling on Nigerians to take to the streets in peaceful demonstrations to demand a better country. 


But President Muhammadu Buhari’s regime swiftly locked him up.


The activist was kept in unlawful detention from that period until December 5, 2019, when he was finally released on bail despite two court orders earlier sanctioning his freedom.
 
In a twist of events, DSS operatives invaded the Federal High Court in Abuja on December 6, 2019, to rearrest him without any court order.
 
He remained in unlawful detention until 18 days later when he was released by the secret police for the second time.
 
The trial judge, Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu, had granted Sowore N100 million bail with two sureties who must be residents of Abuja and have landed properties within the Federal Capital Territory.
 
The judge also ordered that one of the sureties must deposit N30 million with the court pending the determination of the case.
 
Sowore was also restricted to the Federal Capital Territory pending the determination of the case.
 
The activist, however, approached the Appeal Court over the stringent bail conditions, especially his restriction to Abuja.
 
Delivering judgment in the appeal on Wednesday, the appellate court held that the ruling restricting the activist to Abuja was excessive.
 
The court ruled that Sowore could now leave Abuja but not travel out of Nigeria.
 
The activist has declared his intention to run for president in 2023.
 
The activist is joining the presidential race for the second time after his first attempt in 2019.
 
“After three years of unjust restriction and city-incarceration to Abuja, I stepped out of the FCT-Abuja city detention today to meet our people in Nasarawa state! ‪#Revolutionnow ‪#WeCantContinueLikeThis ‪#Sowore2023,” the activist posted on Twitter.

