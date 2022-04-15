June 12 Hero, MKO Abiola’s Son, Kola Joins PRP Party, Consults On 2023 Presidency

Kola Abiola, son of the late acclaimed winner of the 1993 presidential election, Moshood Abiola, popularly known as MKO Abiola, has joined the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP).



Kola on Thursday joined the PRP as it unveiled its timetable and guidelines for the 2023 general elections.

He vowed to mobilise the youths to drive the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) out of power in the next general elections.



According to Kola, the choice of PRP, instead of the ruling APC or Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was premised on the party’s consistency with its ideological beliefs.



He, however, said he had not decided on an elective position yet as he would need to consult with people.



He said, “I have looked at the history of political parties in Nigeria and believed that this is the party for Nigerians. I believe in equal opportunity and I believe this party represents all the ideals that I believed in.



“We have a youth population that has been cut out of the political process. The first thing I want to do is to disrupt the political process and give the true owners of Nigeria the choice for their voice to be heard. Only PRP can give them that. We will mobilise the youths to own this process and give the PRP a rebirth.”



“I intend to bring value to this party, to the youth, to the political system irrespective of what I decided to go for,” he added.



Alhaji Falalu Bello, Chairman of the party said presidential aspirants will cough up N10 million, while governorship aspirants will pay N2.5 million.