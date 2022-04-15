Nigerian Government ‘Opens Discussion’ With Terrorists Who Killed, Abducted Passengers Onboard Kaduna-Abuja Train

At least eight people were killed and many others abducted when terrorists planted explosives along the Abuja-Kaduna corridor, forcing the targeted train to derail.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

The Nigerian government has opened a channel of discussion with the terrorists who abducted many passengers of a Kaduna-bound train over two weeks ago, according to relatives of the victims, Daily Trust reports.
 
The terrorists had then opened fire on the train before abducting scores of passengers on the evening of March 28, 2022.
 
However, nine days after the attack, the terrorists released the Managing Director of the Bank of Agriculture, Alwan Hassan, after collecting a ransom of N100 million from his family.
 
Speaking with journalists in Kaduna, the relatives and friends of the abducted passengers on Friday said they have been assured by the Nigerian government that a channel of discussions with the terrorists has been opened.
 
“After the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday, we heard from the Federal Government through the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed that the government is in dialogue. That government is already discussing with the abductors of our relatives,” said Dr Jimoh Fatai, who has been designated as chairman of the group pressing for the release of their loved ones.
 
“We are happy about it, we note it, we acknowledge it and we appreciate the efforts of the government in that regard. What we are now appealing for is that government should speed up the process,” he added.
 
The news comes at the expiration of a 72-hour ultimatum issued by the relatives to the Nigerian government to open discussions that will see to the release of the captives.

SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

