Nigerian Military Kills ISWAP Commander, Abou Fatima, 15 Others With Super Tucano's Airstrikes In Lake Chad

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadin Kai launched a series of airstrikes at the hideouts of the terrorists.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2022

The Nigerian military has killed an ISWAP commander, Abou Sufyan and about 15 of his fighters with airstrikes from A-29 Super Tucano on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State
 
It was gathered that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) component of Operation Hadin Kai launched a series of airstrikes at the hideouts of the terrorists in the North of Jubularam in the Marte Local Government Area of the state.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The operation was conducted after Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions revealed the presence of several fighters who had converged on the area in their preparatory move to launch attacks on troops in the axis.
 
Zagazola Makama, a counter-insurgency expert and security analyst said, “The successful airstrikes were carried out on April 9, 2022, by the Nigerian Air Force Super Tucano in coordination with the MNJTF, Niger Air Task Force's Mi35 and Mi171 helicopter Gunship, targeting an identified hideouts of the terrorists in the North of Jubularam in Marte LGA
 
“The surgical airstrikes were conducted on the strength of credible intelligence which indicated that the Commander and his fighters had taken a position to fight back against the crushing intrusion of their enclaves in the Lake Chad by the combined forces
 
“A ground assessment shows that Abu-Fatima, a high ranking ISWAP Commander Of Rijal Amne (Special Forces), who took over from Bakura RPG, and Adam Kaiga after they were killed in the previous military airstrikes, was neutralised in the attack.
 
“The notorious ISWAP Commander who has about 500 fighting militant troops under his special forces’ command has his jurisdiction in the entire southern islands, including Kirta Wulgo, Sabon Tumbu, Kwaleram, Sigir, Jibularam, Abbaganaram and Yarwa Kura.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Opinion Boko Haram: Responding With New Language And Action By Ola Onikoyi, Jr.
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Two Killed In Katsina Military Clash With Boko Haram
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Nigeria's Inspector General Of Police Commends Ekiti People For Peaceful Governorship Poll
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Military Anti-Terrorism Offensive: Nigeria Orders 40 Helicopters
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Breaking News How Obanikoro, Fayose, Chris Uba And Brig. General Momoh Rigged Ekiti Governorship Election In Collusion With The Nigerian Army
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Breaking News Major General Chris Olukolade Defends Nigerian Military, Says International Criticism Stems from Racism
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics June 12 Hero, MKO Abiola’s Son, Kola Joins PRP Party, Consults On 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo, Others Hiding Hatred For Buhari Under Umbrella Of Insecurity— Femi Adesina Slams Ex-Leader Over Alleged Plot Against President
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Over 150 Palestinians Hurt In Clashes With Israeli Police At Popular Jerusalem Mosque
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News 2023: Posters Depicting Vice-President Osinbajo As Betrayer Surface In Abuja
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari Government Through Council of State Pardoned Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame Jailed For Stealing N2.7 Billion Public Funds
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics APC National Chairman's Ex-wife, Fatimah Abdullahi, Joins Nasarawa Governorship Race
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government ‘Opens Discussion’ With Terrorists Who Killed, Abducted Passengers Onboard Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Made You Deputy Senate President For Grabbing Mace In Senate To Stop His Impeachment–Delta PDP Slams Omo-Agege
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Travel AIB Denies Azman Air Mishap Happened In Kano, Says Bureau Awaiting Report From Saudi Arabia
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Police Arrest Two Suspects As Over 30 Thugs Invade Bayelsa Court, Stone Judge
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News We'll Reveal Criminals Behind Attack On Electoral Commission, INEC Officials In Imo—IPOB Reacts To Thursday's Killing By Gunmen
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Activist, Sowore Stepped Out Of Nigeria’s Capital City, Abuja First Time After 3-year Unjust Movement Restriction
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad