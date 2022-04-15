Ondo Traditional Ruler, Two Chiefs Charged To Court For Murder, Conspiracy

Adeniyi, who is the ruler of the Igoba community, the Obalogun of Igoba, in Ondo State’s Akure North Local Government Area, was charged alongside Chief Adegbola Omoye and Adegbayi Ayoola.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

A traditional ruler in Ondo State, Chief Adinlewa Adeniyi, has been charged with the alleged murder of the former Elemo of Igoba, the late Aladegbaye Johnson.
Adeniyi, who is the ruler of the Igoba community, the Obalogun of Igoba, in Ondo State’s Akure North Local Government Area, was charged alongside Chief Adegbola Omoye and Adegbayi Ayoola. File photo used to illustrate story.


From the charge sheet, the trio were accused of conspiracy, murder and other offences.
The alleged murder was committed on August 4, 2021, at Aleo and Imolumo, Igoba in the Akure Judicial Division after they caused severe beating and fist blowing on the victims: Johnson and Peter Akomolafe.
On conspiracy, the respondents were accused of committing a crime that was punishable under Section 516 of the Criminal Code of Ondo State, Cap 37 Vol 1 Laws of Ondo State.
On the second count charge, they were alleged to have committed murder, contrary to Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. Laws of Ondo State, 2004.
When docked before Justice Williams Rotimi Olamide of the Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure, the lawyer to the traditional head of Igoba, Barrister Ola Dan Olawale told the court that he had filed a bail application on March 22, 2022, but it was refused by the Prosecution Attorney, T. L. Oluwadare when she was served on the ground that the document was not dated.
The prosecuting attorney, who was present in court, requested that the court give her time to consider the bail application.
The trial judge, Justice Williams Rotimi Olamide, subsequently, adjourned the hearing of the bail application and the substantive case to May 19, 2022.

