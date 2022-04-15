Osinachi: Ex-Minister, Fani-Kayode’s Estranged Wife, Precious Chikwendu Lambasts Critics Of Late Gospel Singer, Shows ‘Physical Abuse Marks’

Precious Chikwendu, a former beauty queen has lambasted those blaming the late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, for not speaking up despite being a victim of domestic violence.



Osinachi's death was announced last Friday, and her husband, Peter Nwachukwu was alleged to have beaten her to death.

Reacting, Chikwendu, the estranged wife of a former aviation minister, Femi Fani-Kayode said if Osinachi had spoken up, society would have blamed her. She said the gospel singer would have been described as a prostitute or mentally ill woman.



Chikwendu, who said she was also a victim of domestic violence, released photos showing her bloodied nose, legs and other parts of her body as evidence.



She wrote, “I’ve been silently reading so much of the blames people are heaping on Osinachi for not speaking up.



“Sweethearts you can't understand the weight on a victim of domestic violence or how we go through so much compactmentalizing how the world would look at us, close friends waiting to laugh at us, those who would say we warned you, how our family members would humiliate us of putting them to shame if we do leave, how we would be irrelevant in places where we were deemed relevant by the status of marriage or maintaining a home.



“You all forget that a narcissistic partner is one who feels threatened by the abilities or potential of their partner and I’ve said this to so many women and men I’ve had a chance to speak with after eating enough of this breakfast, that if he or she is intimidated by your personality, achievements, charisma, strength or God-given talent, sweetheart runs for your life.

“Envy mixed with a slice of hate is violence-prone when it has to do with partners or lovers. If he or she can’t learn to talk over arguments without turning a red eye on you, screaming at you which gradually graduates to punches, the absolute need to intimidate or silence you on every unintended provocation, adrenaline rush when they exert authority or control, RUN.



“These behaviours are the first Azonto steps of abuse. Dear judges, you would have called her a prostitute or mad like I was called for choosing my sanity and peace. Her husband who she had left would pick another supply, walked free and even contested to be president in the next election.



“Every abusive partner was exposed to violence at some point in life and would pass this on. We are screaming about Osinachi, she is gone and it hurts to see a victim like me not survive but I totally understand she got to the stage where she resigned her fate to die in torture, she felt there was no other way out.



“I got to that stage but snapped out of it after realizing that when I’m gone my boys would hate me for such a selfish decision without considering them. So many people were aware of my situation but never spoke likewise Osinachi's case because everyone would still blame her regardless.



“Blaming a victim in constant fear is why most would not speak up as so many are reading these negative contributions. Osinachi would have walked away if she had just a bit of her self-esteem intact, she let go cos (because) she felt worthless.”