Police Arrest Two Suspects As Over 30 Thugs Invade Bayelsa Court, Stone Judge

The claimant, Alex Blackson and his brother, Osom Blackson, were injured during the stampede in the courtroom, while the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, was stoned.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

Some suspected political thugs Thursday numbering over 30, disrupted proceedings in the hearing of a suit into the disputed ward, local government and state congresses of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Bayelsa State High Court.
 
The claimant, Alex Blackson and his brother, Osom Blackson, were injured during the stampede in the courtroom, while the presiding Judge, Justice Nayai Aganaba, was stoned.
 
The Judge was later whisked to safety by his police orderly.
 
Most of the lawyers were chased out, while those who came with the claimant were brutalised.
 
The hoodlums were said to have been provoked by the alleged insistence of Justice Aganaba to hear the suit filed by Alex Blackson, seeking an order setting aside the disputed congresses of the APC held in 2021.
 
 
Meanwhile, the state police command has arrested suspects in connection with the invasion of the court.
 
A statement by the police said the duo of Promise Ogilogi (male) and Azibabin Adiki (male) were arrested on April 13, 2022.
 
“The Bayelsa State Police Command has remanded two suspects in prison custody for their involvement in the invasion of the Bayelsa State High court and attack on High court judge. The suspects; one Promise Ogilogi 'm' and Azibabin Adiki 'm' were arrested on 13 April 2022.
 
“The Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, CP Ben Nebolisa Okolo, fdc has charged police operatives to intensify efforts to arrest the fleeing suspects and warn unequivocally, that the command is poised to deal decisively with anyone or group of persons who hide under any guise to disrupt the peace in the state.
 
“The Command hereby assures members of the public, particularly the Judiciary that adequate security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety and sanctity of the courtroom and to forestall future occurrence,”

