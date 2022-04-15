Presidential Aspirant, Sowore Makes Inroads Into Northern States, Gets Youths’ Backing

Arising from a meeting in Kano State, the Group's coordinator Lawal Mukhtar Doguwa told newsmen that their support for Sowore was informed by his rare courage and steadfastness in challenging the status quo.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

Northern youths’ umbrella group, the Arewa Movement for Generational Power-Shift (AMGPS) has thrown its full weight behind the presidential aspiration of Sahara Reporters Publisher, Omoyele Sowore, saying he is a perfect personification of the Not-Too-Young-Run phenomena. 
Arising from a meeting in Kano State, the Group's coordinator Lawal Mukhtar Doguwa told newsmen that their support for Sowore was informed by his rare courage and steadfastness in challenging the status quo.


The AMGPS noted that Sowore had courageously endured and withstood several persecutions and violations in his selfless bid to protect and promote the rights of citizens, particularly the Nigerian youth whom he eminently represents.
"If Nigerian youth wish to hear the truth, they should be told that their future is being toyed with by an old stock of leaders who are ill-prepared and ill-equipped to lead except for their personal greed for power and acquisition of fantastic wealth.
"To rescue our future from the margins of irrelevance, impotence, inconsequence and decay in the context of the current global order which currently runs on the basis of values and practices that we need to understand, adapt to or create alternatives that suit our cultures, circumstances and interests, we need the courage, audacity and hope of such young men as Sowore. 
"We find in Sowore the image of a leader with a passionate belief in the organic links between generations, a budding great statesman, a mentor, a guardian, a living history and an embodiment of all the exemplary courageous qualities young Nigerians should strive to achieve," Doguwa said.
He called on the youths of Northern Nigeria to mobilise for a rigorous campaign for one of their own.



SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

