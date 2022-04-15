Remember Kanu In Your Prayers, Don’t Forget His Huge Sacrifice For Igbo’s Freedom, IPOB Lawyer Tells Supporters

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel for the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), has urged supporters to remember the detained IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu in their prayers as they celebrate Easter this year.

Ejiofor said this in a statement on Thursday following the routine visit of Kanu’s legal team to the IPOB leader, in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) at the headquarters of the secret police in Abuja, where he is being detained.

“We must remember Onyendu in our prayers, and use this solemn week to introspect on the journey covered and the one ahead, as we mark the resurrection of our Lord Jesus,” he said.

The lawyer expressed confidence that Kanu will be victorious in his ongoing trial in court, describing his ordeal as a huge sacrifice for the emancipation of Igbo people.

“We should not forget the fact that Onyendu, though may not be seen moving around a free person today, his present ordeal is a sacrifice too many, and ostensibly dedicated for the emancipation of all UmuChineke,” he said.

He said, “We had a very long, but fruitful briefing with Onyendu today. The discussions were exclusively in relation to our legal undertakings.

“Consistent with Onyendu's appreciative nature, he sends his deep gratitude to you all - millions of his followers - for your doggedness and hard work, and especially to Ezigbo UmuChineke who have remained faithful to the demands of the present circumstances.

“Onyendu also seized the opportunity of the visit to express his heartfelt gratitude over the extraordinary performance of his erudite Lead Counsel - Chief Mike Ozehkome (SAN), and the entire indefatigable legal team, which is impacting hugely. He specially commended his legal team ably led by the legal Iroko of our time- Chief Mike Ozekome (SAN), for the uncommon feat.

“Onyendu is hopeful of brighter days ahead, as it is now indisputable that the days ahead are pregnant with good fortunes.

“Onyendu will surely emerge victorious in the end, and it shall happen soon. Onyendu enjoins you all, to always keep your eyes on the ball, even as enemies of UmuChineke are desecrating our land, which sacrilege is targeted at painting UmuChineke black, but they will not succeed. God will expose them all.

“Please, do not lose focus, keep your eyes on the ball always for maximum output. Victory is ours, Ezigbo UmuChineke.

“Thank you all and remain blessed, Ezigbo UmuChineke.”



The Federal High Court in Abuja last Friday struck out eight of the 15 counts filed against the separatist leader, Kanu.

Kanu was accused of various offences in the counts, including treasonable felony and terrorism, offences he allegedly committed in the course of his campaigns for the breakaway of Biafra.



But the judge, Binta Nyako, struck out eight of the charges in her ruling on Kanu’s preliminary objection challenging the validity of the charges.

The judge ruled that Counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14 were incompetent for not disclosing any valid offences against the defendant.

“In this instant preliminary objection application, I have read the counts and counts 6,7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12 and 14 have not disclosed any offence,” Nyako said.

However, she ruled that Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,13 and 15 disclosed valid charges against the IPOB leader.

