Three Officers Wounded In Shootout As Gunmen Attack Police Observation Point In Anambra

Some unknown gunmen have attacked a police observation point in Anambra, injuring three policemen.

SaharaReporters learnt the incident occurred late on Thursday along Ekwulobia Expressway.



It was gathered that the gunmen engaged the policemen in a gun duel, during which three officers sustained gunshot injuries.

The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, informed SaharaReporters through a text message that the house of Governor Charles Soludo was not attacked as being speculated.

"Soludo’s house was not attacked. To set the records straight, Police observation point along Ekwulobia expressway came under attack late hours of yesterday 14/4/2022.

"The Mobile personnel posted at the point, gallantly repelled the attack but unfortunately three of them sustained gun shot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums.

"Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned in the area.

"Meanwhile Operation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated," he said.



The recent attack followed an attack on Nteje Divisional Police Headquarters in Oyi Local Government Area of the state.

The attack happened around 3am on Thursday. One person was said to have been killed in the attack.

Meanwhile, Thursday's attack occurred after four police officers were reportedly killed by gunmen at another police facility in the state, Atani Divisional Police Divisional Headquarters, on Wednesday.