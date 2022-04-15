Three Officers Wounded In Shootout As Gunmen Attack Police Observation Point In Anambra

SaharaReporters learnt the incident occurred late on Thursday along Ekwulobia Expressway.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2022

Some unknown gunmen have attacked a police observation point in Anambra, injuring three policemen. 
SaharaReporters learnt the incident occurred late on Thursday along Ekwulobia Expressway. 

It was gathered that the gunmen engaged the policemen in a gun duel, during which three officers sustained gunshot injuries. 
The spokesperson for the state police command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, informed SaharaReporters through a text message that the house of Governor Charles Soludo was not attacked as being speculated.  
"Soludo’s house was not attacked. To set the records straight, Police observation point along Ekwulobia expressway came under attack late hours of yesterday 14/4/2022. 
"The Mobile personnel posted at the point, gallantly repelled the attack but unfortunately three of them sustained gun shot injuries during the gun battle with the hoodlums.
"Following the quick deployment of operatives in the area by the command, calm has since returned in the area.
"Meanwhile Operation is still ongoing. Further details shall be communicated," he said. 

The recent attack followed an attack on Nteje Divisional Police Headquarters in Oyi Local Government Area of the state. 
The attack happened around 3am on Thursday. One person was said to have been killed in the attack. 
Meanwhile, Thursday's attack occurred after four police officers were reportedly killed by gunmen at another police facility in the state, Atani Divisional Police Divisional Headquarters, on Wednesday.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military Nigerian Soldiers Caught In Video Assaulting, Brutalising Mobile Policemen In Delta
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Police Family, Lawyers Barred From Seeing Businessman Detained By Suspended 'Supercop', Abba Kyari's Team Since 2019 Over Unknown Offence
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Police Please Pray That Your Salaries Are Paid By Month End – Inspector-General Urges Nigerian Policemen
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Police Police Nab 20-year-old Man In Niger State Supplying Food To Terrorists
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Police Inspector-General Appoints New Commissioners Of Police For Kaduna, Adamawa, Edo, Imo States
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
CRIME Gunmen Storm Nasarawa Hospital, Abduct Staff, Patients' Family Members
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account To PDP Chieftain Before 2019 Election
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Politics Falana Slams Buhari For Pardoning Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame Jailed For Multibillion-naira Theft, Demands Release Of All Thieves In Prison
0 Comments
3 Minutes Ago
Politics June 12 Hero, MKO Abiola’s Son, Kola Joins PRP Party, Consults On 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News 2023: Posters Depicting Vice-President Osinbajo As Betrayer Surface In Abuja
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Obasanjo, Others Hiding Hatred For Buhari Under Umbrella Of Insecurity— Femi Adesina Slams Ex-Leader Over Alleged Plot Against President
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How Buhari Government Through Council of State Pardoned Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame Jailed For Stealing N2.7 Billion Public Funds
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Peter Obi, Fayose, Dele Momodu And Other Presidential Jokers, By Fredrick Nwabufo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Over 150 Palestinians Hurt In Clashes With Israeli Police At Popular Jerusalem Mosque
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Estranged Lover Of Nollywood Actress, Funke Akindele’s Husband Exposes Their Family Photo
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC National Chairman's Ex-wife, Fatimah Abdullahi, Joins Nasarawa Governorship Race
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Nigerian Government ‘Opens Discussion’ With Terrorists Who Killed, Abducted Passengers Onboard Kaduna-Abuja Train
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Made You Deputy Senate President For Grabbing Mace In Senate To Stop His Impeachment–Delta PDP Slams Omo-Agege
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad