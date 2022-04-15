We Won't Release Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Autopsy Report To The Public – National Hospital

The hospital who said the autopsy would not be disclosed to the public.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 15, 2022

The National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has said that the report of the autopsy conducted on late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is going only to the police who requested for it.
The hospital who said the autopsy would not be disclosed to the public.


The Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Jeff Momoh, explained that the Nigeria Police Force requested for Osinachi’s postmortem examination.
The postmortem examination was to discover what killed the Ekwueme crooner.
However, Momoh said the hospital would not disclose the report to the public.
“The report is going to the people who made the request, it won’t be disclosed to the public at all,” Momoh told Vanguard.
Osinachi’s death has been widely linked to brutalisation by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.
Following her death, Osinachi’s family was said to have demanded that an autopsy be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account To PDP Chieftain Before 2019 Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Sowore Makes Inroads Into Northern States, Gets Youths’ Backing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Families Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Warn Nigerian Railway Corporation Over Planned Resumption
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Begging Us To Return Them To Jonathan Government’s Era – Pius Anyim Claims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Why We Won't Support Osinbajo, Tinubu's Ambition – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Hackers Have Stolen La Liga Sensitive Data – Spanish Football Federation Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account To PDP Chieftain Before 2019 Election
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Ebonyi Governor, Umahi Sacks Perm Sec For Extorting Civil Servants
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Presidential Aspirant, Sowore Makes Inroads Into Northern States, Gets Youths’ Backing
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Families Of Abducted Abuja-Kaduna Train Passengers Warn Nigerian Railway Corporation Over Planned Resumption
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Are Begging Us To Return Them To Jonathan Government’s Era – Pius Anyim Claims
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News Ondo Traditional Ruler, Two Chiefs Charged To Court For Murder, Conspiracy
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Presidency: Why We Won't Support Osinbajo, Tinubu's Ambition – Ohanaeze
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CyberCrime Hackers Have Stolen La Liga Sensitive Data – Spanish Football Federation Laments
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Invade House Of Governorship Aspirant In Rivers State
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
News How Terrorists Carried Out 16 Deadly Attacks In Two Weeks Under Clueless Buhari Government
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Falana Slams Buhari For Pardoning Ex-Governors Dariye, Nyame Jailed For Multibillion-naira Theft, Demands Release Of All Thieves In Prison
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics June 12 Hero, MKO Abiola’s Son, Kola Joins PRP Party, Consults On 2023 Presidency
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad