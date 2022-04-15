We Won't Release Gospel Singer, Osinachi’s Autopsy Report To The Public – National Hospital

The National Hospital in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, has said that the report of the autopsy conducted on late gospel singer, Osinachi Nwachukwu, is going only to the police who requested for it.

The hospital who said the autopsy would not be disclosed to the public.



The Chief Medical Director of the National Hospital, Abuja, Dr Jeff Momoh, explained that the Nigeria Police Force requested for Osinachi’s postmortem examination.

The postmortem examination was to discover what killed the Ekwueme crooner.

However, Momoh said the hospital would not disclose the report to the public.

“The report is going to the people who made the request, it won’t be disclosed to the public at all,” Momoh told Vanguard.

Osinachi’s death has been widely linked to brutalisation by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.

Following her death, Osinachi’s family was said to have demanded that an autopsy be carried out to ascertain the cause of death.



