APC Mounts Pressure On Buhari's Ministers Seeking Elective Positions To Resign

According to the party, the move is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 16, 2022

The All Progressives Congress has insisted that all its members currently holding political appointments and seeking participation in the party’s forthcoming primaries must quit their positions. 
According to the party, the move is in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act. 


Section 84 (12) of the Act stipulates that political appointees, including ministers, commissioners and special advisers should quit to be eligible to participate either as delegates or contestants at the convention of their political parties.
Recall that last week, former governor of Rivers State and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, declared interest in the presidential ticket of the APC.
Also, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), is nursing an ambition to succeed governor of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.
Just recently, his NGO distributed 65,000 bags of foodstuffs worth N580million as Ramadan gifts to the needy.
Meanwhile, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Barrister Felix Morka, had said the party would ensure that all political appointees wishing to contest the 2023 elections comply with Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act.
 
He said, “The position of the party is consistent with the Electoral Act. We are allowing our affected members who may have the intention of contesting the primaries to comply with the Electoral Act as provided.
“The party will simply follow the Electoral Act. Any member of the party who is in an appointive position, we will expect such individual to resign before our primaries.
“We are hopeful that they will comply at the right time and we are going to ensure that anyone seeking our ticket will not breach the Electoral Act.”
Asked how soon those appointees were expected to turn in their letters, Morka said, “The Electoral Act however does not stipulate the time frame by which individuals should resign their appointments before the primary. But we shall ensure the party complies with the law.”
While signing the Electoral Bill into law last month, President Buhari had asked the National Assembly to delete section 84 (12), which restricts sitting cabinet members from contesting for elective offices without resigning.
For instance, with the provisions of the act, political appointees such as Amaechi; Malami; Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment; Emeka Nwajiuba, Minister of State for Education; Godswill Akpabio, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs; Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, among others who have been reportedly linked to presidential and governorship ambitions must resign from their various offices if they want to contest in 2023.
The legislators, however, declined to do the President’s bidding and have even gone to court to appeal against the ruling of a Federal High Court, Umuahia, which recently voided the controversial section and asked the Attorney-General of the Federation to expunge it from the Act.
The issue of the resignation of political appointees is expected to be discussed during the maiden post-convention of the APC scheduled for Abuja on Wednesday, April 20.
The party, in the notice of the meeting, said, “Pursuant to Article 25.2.ii of the constitution of the All Progressives Congress, the National Working Committee hereby invites members of the National Executive Committee of our great party to a meeting to consider the party’s timetable/schedule of activities for primaries for the nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections and other relevant business of the party.
“All members of the NEC are by this invitation to take notice of the meeting in accordance with Article 12.3 of the APC constitution, please.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC Senator, Stella Oduah Secretly Obtains PDP Senatorial Nomination Form After Tricking Attorney General, Malami To Frustrate N7.9billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account To PDP Chieftain Before 2019 Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Ekiti Governorship Election: Soldiers Bar Governors Amaechi, Oshiomhole and Kwankwaso From Ado-Ekiti
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Politics Angry Youths Stone, Chase Out Saraki From Lafiaji Town In Kwara State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Insurgency Federal Lawmakers Visit Fasoranti, Pledge To End Killings
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech Police Arrest, Detain Critic Of Katsina State Governor While Presenting Seminar Paper In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
International World War III Has Already Started, Russian State TV Declares
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
International Why Russia-Ukraine War May Last Through 2022 —US
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Prison Is Only For Poor In Nigeria, EFCC Prosecutors Say After Buhari's Government Pardoned Dariye, Nyame
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Defend Yourself, Buhari's Government Cannot Protect You, Middle Belt Forum Tells Nigerians
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC Senator, Stella Oduah Secretly Obtains PDP Senatorial Nomination Form After Tricking Attorney General, Malami To Frustrate N7.9billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Osun Police Arrest Three Suspected Ritualists With Human Heart
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Opinion Pardons of ex-Governors Jolly Nyame and Joshua Dariye are unconstitutional and invalid By Abubakar Sani Esq.
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News Group Condemns Presidency's Pardon Of Dariye, Nyame
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News How Governor Fayemi Bribed Electoral Body, INEC Directors To Defer APC National, State Houses Of Assembly Primaries Till After Governorship Polls
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Bank Documents Expose How Akwa Ibom Governor, Emmanuel Wired N110 Million From State Account To PDP Chieftain Before 2019 Election
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad