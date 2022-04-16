Cameroonian Military Kills Biafra Nations League Commander

According to a statement by Ita Bassey, leader of the Bakassi chapter of BNL, the deceased commander was killed during an operation on Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 16, 2022

Operatives of the Rapid d'intervention Battalion, a Cameroonian military unit in the Bakassi Peninsula, have killed a commander of the pro-Biafra group, the Biafra Nations League. 
According to a statement by Ita Bassey, leader of the Bakassi chapter of BNL, the deceased commander was killed during an operation on Wednesday. 


The deceased led the armed group who attacked a boat in a bid to abduct the three tourists, and one security personnel onboard.
The corpse of the commander has since been handed over to the Nigerian Military, Bassey said.
"He was captured in his house, we are not aware if he was part of the attack on the boat on Wednesday, but what we know is that he has been killed and his remains handed to Nigerian Military," he stated
The Cameroonian Security Forces shot the suspect when he attempted to flee during a tip-off operation at his residence in Idabato on Friday morning.
Some weeks ago, the BNL ordered its men to regroup in order to block border entrances and roads.
The group also directed its members to kidnap oil workers in the South-Eastern borders and coastal areas. 

