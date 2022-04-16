LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge

The Lekki Concession Company says it has again postponed toll collection at the Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge.

The suspension of toll collection, according to a statement by the LCC Managing-Director, Yomi Omomuwasan, on Friday was to give residents more time to register for electronic toll devices.

Lagos Ikoyi Link Bridge

Omomuwasan said the company will announce a new date soon.

“As a responsible organisation, we must take full cognizance of everyone within the axis. Therefore, we want to continue with the ongoing engagements with our stakeholders.

“The preparatory operations to resume tolling on the Bridge have been smooth so far, and we are grateful to all the key stakeholders for their cooperation.

“The planned commencement of toll collection has now been postponed, allowing more of our customers to register for the electronic toll devices to enable seamless passages at the toll plaza,” the statement read.

Tolling had stopped at the bridge and at Lekki Tollgate, the epicentre of the October 2020 #EndSARS protest, following the demonstrations by youths against police brutality, among others.

The LCC, some weeks ago, announced the recommencement of tolling operations at the toll gate.

Omomuwasan at the time said tolling would commence on April 1, 2022, on the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge, however, commuters plying the corridor would not be made to pay toll until April 15, 2022.

He had said the resumption of services at the Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza followed extensive consultations with and the support of key stakeholders including the residents’ associations, traditional rulers and community leaders, professional bodies, as well as the Lagos State Government.

But members of the Lekki Estates Residents and Stakeholders Association have denied this.

They vehemently rejected tolling at the bridge.

However, the LCC went ahead with the resumption of tolling with the deployment of security vehicles and personnel to the bridge to prevent any protest by residents of the area.



