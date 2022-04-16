National Assembly Should Enact Laws To Legalise Arms For Citizens To End Bandits Attack —Lawmaker

Gagdi, representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State, said this would curb the spate of insecurity ravaging Nigerian communities, NAN reports.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 16, 2022

A Federal lawmaker, Yusuf Gagdi, has said the National Assembly should enact laws to allow Nigerians bear arms to defend themselves against terrorist attacks.
Gagdi, representing Pankshin, Kanke and Kanam Federal Constituency in Plateau State, said this would curb the spate of insecurity ravaging Nigerian communities, NAN reports.


He said, "If we want to curtail the spate of attacks in communities, we should make laws that will permit citizens to carry arms.
"If for instance, those who attacked my people know that the locals also have arms, they won’t come, and even if they do, the casualty will not be this high.”
Nonetheless, he said that there must be regulations on the use of arms, just as he suggested that whoever misuses arms should be jailed or get a death sentence.
"But I tell you, if citizens are allowed to carry these arms to protect themselves, all these attacks and killings will end,” he reiterated.
The lawmaker said he had earlier visited some communities in Kanam and Wase local government areas where bandits killed 106 persons and burnt several houses.
He further called on security agencies to always work on intelligence reports at their disposals to avert situations that could lead to security breach.
He said that the attacks in his constituency could had been avoided if the security agencies acted on the intelligence report at their disposal.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

International World Should Be Worried, Putin May Soon Deploy Nuclear Weapons, Ukrainian President, Zelensky, Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International World War III Has Already Started, Russian State TV Declares
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC Senator, Stella Oduah Secretly Obtains PDP Senatorial Nomination Form After Tricking Attorney General, Malami To Frustrate N7.9billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Russia Imposes Sanctions On Boris Johnson, Other Top UK Officials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Russia Hits Missile Factory In Ukraine's Capital
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Finance Nigerian Government Is Broke, Revenues Crashing —Finance Minister
0 Comments
12 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International World Should Be Worried, Putin May Soon Deploy Nuclear Weapons, Ukrainian President, Zelensky, Says
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International World War III Has Already Started, Russian State TV Declares
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Cameroonian Military Kills Biafra Nations League Commander
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC Senator, Stella Oduah Secretly Obtains PDP Senatorial Nomination Form After Tricking Attorney General, Malami To Frustrate N7.9billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Russia Imposes Sanctions On Boris Johnson, Other Top UK Officials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Russia Hits Missile Factory In Ukraine's Capital
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Seminarian Slumps, Dies During Easter Performance In Imo
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Three Killed As Herdsmen Attack Enugu Communities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Olu Of Warri Denies Endorsing Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Northern Elders’ Call For Buhari’s Resignation Is A Distraction, Meant To Deceive —PFN
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Why Russia-Ukraine War May Last Through 2022 —US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad