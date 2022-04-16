Northern Elders’ Call For Buhari’s Resignation Is A Distraction, Meant To Deceive —PFN

During the week, the NEF urged President Buhari to resign for failing to combat worsening insecurity in the country.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 16, 2022

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, Anambra State chapter, has cautioned Nigerians not to be deceived by the antics of the Northern Elders Forum, which called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari from office.
According to the group, the Nigerian constitution allows the President to step down if he can’t solve the challenges confronting the country.
 
Bishop Moses Ezedebego in his Easter message to Nigerians warned citizens not to take the Northern elders call for the President’s resignation serious, stressing that it was meant to distract those, who feel disappointed at Buhari’s current outing as President of Nigeria.
Ezedebego, who expressed sadness over the state of insecurity and economic downturn in the country, said the call was suspicious as the North might be hatching a grand plan to plant another Fulani man from any political party to replace Buhari.
“Nigerians should be on their guard not to be deceived by the recent antics of these northern elders. Where have they been in the last four years that the country is being marred by incompetence and poor leadership? Suddenly they are expressing concern over President Buhari’s incompetence to rule the country when he is leaving office in 2023 as provided in the nation’s constitution,” he said.
According to him, if the North was given another opportunity, they will still vote for Buhari because of tribe and religion.
He commended Christian religious leaders, who are currently grooming political leaders to salvage the country, adding that this was not the time for good Christians to distance themselves from politics.

