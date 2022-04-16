Osun Police Arrest Three Suspected Ritualists With Human Heart

The police in Osun State have arrested three suspected ritualists with a human heart in Osogbo/OAU Ife Campus Road.

Police detectives arrested the suspects including Olayade Kehinde, Olufemi Oriyomi and Raimi Sheriff on April 7 while on ‘stop and search’ duty.



The command’s spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola, in a statement on Friday said the trio on a motorcycle were flagged down by police “but rather than stop, sped off, and were pursued”.

The trio, according to the statement, were arrested at the Safejo area of Ile-Ife.

Upon their arrest, a human heart, which they claimed was one of their friends and various criminal charms were found on them.

Meanwhile, one of the suspects, Oriyomi took ill while in custody and was taken to hospital for treatment but unfortunately died while on admission.

His corpse had been deposited at a hospital for autopsy, the Police PRO said.

“The remaining two suspects will be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation,” she said.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Olawale Olokode, however, advised parents to monitor their children and warn them against bad company they might be moving with.

He also admonished the youth “to always engage in lawful business, and shun anything that will jeopardise their brighter future, which includes all forms of ‘get rich quick’ syndrome”.



