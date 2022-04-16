Seminarian Slumps, Dies During Easter Performance In Imo

The 25-year-old first-year student of Philosophy from Benue State was said to be playing the role of St Peter when he suddenly slumped.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 16, 2022

Suel Ambrose, a seminarian at the Claratian Institute of Philosophy, Claratian University of Nigeria, Nekede, Owerri, has slumped and died while performing the Easter Passion Play.
The 25-year-old first-year student of Philosophy from Benue State was said to be playing the role of St Peter when he suddenly slumped.


According to a student of the school, Ambrose fell on the floor and started bleeding.
First aid was administered on him but when he could not be revived, he was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Owerri where he gave up the ghost.
The incident led to the suspension of all activities relating to Easter celebration in the school.
The priest in charge of students formation in the university, Chukwuemeka Iheme, who confirmed the incident said he could “only speak further when authorised to do so”.
A resident of the area, who gave his name as Charles, said it was the second time a student would die in similar circumstances.
He said a student had died in the past while taking part in a jugging exercise.

