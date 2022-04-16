Three Killed As Herdsmen Attack Enugu Communities

According to reports, several other persons were wounded in the attacks which were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 16, 2022

At least three residents of Imama Ugbawka in Nkanu East and Umuhu Eha-Amufu in the Isi-Uzo Local Government Area of Enugu State have been killed by suspected herdsmen. 
According to reports, several other persons were wounded in the attacks which were carried out on Tuesday and Wednesday.

File photo used to illustrate story. Guardian Nigeria
During the attack in Ugbawka on Tuesday, the herders allegedly invaded farmland and killed two labourers hired from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, to cultivate crops on the farm, Eha-Amufu’s incident occurred on Wednesday at Agba-Esher.
A community leader in Umuhu, Eha-Amufu, Odo Francis, said the herders numbering about seven with AK-47s blocked Nkalagu-Eha-Amufu Road.
“Unfortunately, an Okada rider from Amade Eha-Amufu who was carrying two persons got to the point. They killed him and abducted the two men. Our people were alerted when a man from Umuhu Eha-Amufu identified as Okibe Odo, who escaped death by the whiskers broke the news.
“Now, our forest guards and neighbourhood watch (members) are on their trail. The body of the victim, Ifeanyi Odoebe, has been deposited in the morgue.”
A community leader from Imama Ugbawka, Chima Nwodo, who confirmed the attack in his community, said the residents were alerted by one of the labourers who escaped from the herders when they invaded the farm.
President-General of Imama Ugbawka Autonomous Community, Chief Osita Ogbu, described the attack on his community as callous and unprovoked.
“These herdsmen, according to one of the labourers that survived, were six in number. When he (the survivor) alerted our people, we sent our vigilantes to the farm who discovered the bodies of the victims and, subsequently, informed the police, Department of State Services, and the military. They came and saw the mutilated bodies. The victims’ throats were slit."
Special Adviser to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Information, who also oversees the Ministry of Information, Chief Steve Oruruo, confirmed the attack and called on security agencies to fish out the criminals.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Three Killed As Herdsmen Attack Enugu Communities
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Buhari, Jonathan, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua, Others Responsible For Insecurity In Nigeria —Sheikh Gumi
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Kidnap 18 Passengers In Oyo
0 Comments
11 Months Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Customs Officer In Jigawa, Steal Rifles
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Bandits Demand N7m Ransom To Free Kidnapped Zamfara Villagers
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Motorists, Travellers Safely Plying Kaduna-Abuja Road —Kaduna Government
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
International World Should Be Worried, Putin May Soon Deploy Nuclear Weapons, Ukrainian President, Zelensky, Says
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
International World War III Has Already Started, Russian State TV Declares
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Cameroonian Military Kills Biafra Nations League Commander
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics EXCLUSIVE: APC Senator, Stella Oduah Secretly Obtains PDP Senatorial Nomination Form After Tricking Attorney General, Malami To Frustrate N7.9billion Fraud Trial
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Russia Imposes Sanctions On Boris Johnson, Other Top UK Officials
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Russia Hits Missile Factory In Ukraine's Capital
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Seminarian Slumps, Dies During Easter Performance In Imo
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News National Assembly Should Enact Laws To Legalise Arms For Citizens To End Bandits Attack —Lawmaker
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News 2023 Presidency: Olu Of Warri Denies Endorsing Tinubu
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Northern Elders’ Call For Buhari’s Resignation Is A Distraction, Meant To Deceive —PFN
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
International Why Russia-Ukraine War May Last Through 2022 —US
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad