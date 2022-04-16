World Should Be Worried, Putin May Soon Deploy Nuclear Weapons, Ukrainian President, Zelensky, Says

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has said that "all of the countries of the world" should be prepared for the possibility that Russian President, Vladimir Putin, could deploy tactical nuclear weapons on Ukraine

In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said Putin could turn to either nuclear or chemical weapons because he does not value the lives of the people of Ukraine.



"Not only me -- all of the world, all of the countries have to be worried because it can be not real information, but it can be truth," Zelensky said, switching into English to emphasize his point.

"Chemical weapons, they should do it, they could do it, for them the life of the people, nothing. That's why," Zelensky said.

"We should not be afraid but be ready. But that is not a question for Ukraine, not only for Ukraine but for all the world, I think."



