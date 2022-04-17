Gunmen Attack Niger State Communities, Kill Two

This was made known in a statement by the spokesperson for the Coalition of Shiroro Associations (COSA), Salis Sabo.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 17, 2022

No fewer than two persons have been killed after gunmen invaded communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.
According to the statement, the gunmen in their hundreds attacked communities surrounding Gwada town on Saturday when locals were breaking their fast.
One policeman and a civilian in Tapila were killed during the attack. He added that two persons were kidnapped including the son of a staff member of the North-South Power of Shiroro Dam and a girl. 
The communities attacked are Chiri, Kwakwa, Jewi and Kaduna, all of which are located some kilometres from Gwada and the local government headquarters.
The attackers also looted a business centre and carted away many phones. 

