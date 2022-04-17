Gunmen Kill One In Kaduna, Abduct Four

One person has been killed in an attack by gunmen on the Gabari community, Samaru village in the Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victim identified as Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village, Wusasa was killed when he resisted an attempt by the gunmen to abduct him.

File photo used to illustrate story.

The state police command confirmed the attack in a statement.

According to the spokesman for the command, Mohammed Jalige, the bandits were dressed in military uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons.

The gunmen were said to have invaded the Gabari community, Samaru area of Sabon Gari, and started shooting sporadically.

They also kidnapped four persons who were taken into the forest.

Meanwhile, two people have been rescued by the police and men of Operation Puff Adder II and local vigilantes; who courageously ambushed the bandits.



