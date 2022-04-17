Gunmen Kill One In Kaduna, Abduct Four

The victim identified as Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village, Wusasa was killed when he resisted an attempt by the gunmen to abduct him.

by SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK Apr 17, 2022

One person has been killed in an attack by gunmen on the Gabari community, Samaru village in the Sabon Gari Local Government Area of Kaduna State.
The victim identified as Yarima Mohammed of Kufena village, Wusasa was killed when he resisted an attempt by the gunmen to abduct him. 

File photo used to illustrate story.
The state police command confirmed the attack in a statement.
According to the spokesman for the command, Mohammed Jalige, the bandits were dressed in military uniforms and armed with sophisticated weapons.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the Gabari community, Samaru area of Sabon Gari, and started shooting sporadically. 
They also kidnapped four persons who were taken into the forest.
Meanwhile, two people have been rescued by the police and men of Operation Puff Adder II and local vigilantes; who courageously ambushed the bandits.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Blasts Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Over Ultimatum To Herdsmen
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Niger State Communities, Kill Two
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suicide Bombers Planning To Strike At Christmas – DSS
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Insecurity FULL LIST: Identities of Kaduna Emir, 13 Family Members, Relations Abducted By Bandits
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Armed Men Set Ablaze Residence Of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Leader, Obiozor
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Insecurity Unknown Gunmen Kill South-East Security Outfit, Ebubeagu Commander In Ebonyi
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News LCC Postpones Tolling At Lekki-Ikoyi Link Bridge
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Mount Zion: Nigerian Tweeps Lambast Popular Drama Evangelist's Son, Joshua Bamiloye Over Tweet Condemning Marvel Movies
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
International World Should Be Worried, Putin May Soon Deploy Nuclear Weapons, Ukrainian President, Zelensky, Says
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Cocaine, Mephedrone Worth N16.4 Million
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News Our Kidnappers Said Their Fathers Own Nigeria, So They Resorted To Terrorism, Others To Get Their Share— Alao, Gospel Artiste Abducted In 2018
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Students Of Nigerian Government-owned Polytechnic In Ogun Cry For Help Over Incessant Attacks, Shootings By Armed Robbers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
News I'll Not Withdraw My Comments Against Buhari Government, Sacked Abuja Imam Gives Conditions For Reconciliation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Exclusive Exclusive: Nigerian Businessman, Emeka Ofor, Frames Son-in-law With Theft, Orders Police Team From Abuja To Arrest Him For Refusing To Apologise After An Argument
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Buhari Government Can Negotiate With Terrorists But Scared To Hear Citizens Talk — Sacked Abuja Imam, Khalid
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion Sister Osinachi And Marriage In Igboland By Ozodinukwe Okenwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News You Can't Supply Nigerian Youths With Poor Electricity And Call Them Lazy — Tinubu Takes A Swipe At Buhari Government
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Sowore Visits Sacked Abuja Imam, Urges More Nigerians To Speak Against Buhari Regime's Incompetence
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad