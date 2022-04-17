Igbo Group In Germany Sues Nnamdi Kanu’s Disciple, Simon Ekpa For Allegedly Sponsoring Terrorism In South-East

Simon Ekpa, a Finland-based self-acclaimed disciple of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, has been accused of sponsoring terrorism in South-East Nigeria.

A group of Igbos in Germany identified as Overseas Igbo Federation, instituted a lawsuit against Ekpa for sponsoring terrorism activities in Anambra and Imo States.

The group addressed the lawsuit to the National Prosecution Authority, Office of the Prosecutor General of Finland, a country where Ekpa is resident.

Meanwhile, details of the suit were not disclosed as only the front page of the document was shared.

Reacting via his Twitter handle, Ekpa advised his followers to disregard the group.

He wrote in separate tweets: “Disregard faceless and criminal igbo group that have no address in Germany and could not afford to hire lawyer in Finland posting their propaganda on social media. Hire a lawyer in Finland and sue Simon Ekpa for agitating for Biafra freedom and stop coming to social media court.

“The faceless poor igbo group looking for Fulani money could not file any documents to the ICC against Nig for genocidal crime against Ndigbo being committed by Nig state everyday, they could not inform Germany of the ethnic cleansing of Ndigbo, disregard the poor group. I am here.”

Some weeks ago, the Indigenous People of Biafra reiterated that Ekpa was not a member of the group.

The group further urged Ekpa to stop using the group and Eastern Security Network to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.



