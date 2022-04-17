Nigerian Man Arrested In India With Cocaine, Mephedrone Worth N16.4 Million

The police in Mumbai, India have arrested a Nigerian man identified as Oliver Diba Nikki with hard drugs worth Rs 30.20 lakh (N16.4 million).

Nikki, according to a report by the Times of India, was arrested in Andheri West in Mumbai with 200 grammes of mephedrone and 34 grammes of cocaine.



The 42-year-old Nigerian, police sources said was arrested on Friday evening from a bus stop near Azad Nagar metro station by the Marol unit of the Anti-Narcotics Cell.

"He has told us he was released in December 2021 in an NDPS Act case and had gone back to drug peddling. We seized 200 grammes of mephedrone and 34 grammes of cocaine cumulatively valued at Rs 30.20 lakh from him," the policeman added.



