Students Of Nigerian Government-owned Polytechnic In Ogun Cry For Help Over Incessant Attacks, Shootings By Armed Robbers

Students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro have cried out to security agencies to save them from the constant attacks, torture and harassment by armed robbers.

A student leader told SaharaReporters that the students are unable to sleep as armed robbers launch attacks on the hostels and lodges every night.



Some of the students said the armed robbers are so vicious that they not only break doors but also remove window burglaries.

After stealing their property, they also shoot at students and cut them with machetes.

SaharaReporters obtained photos and videos of a student who sustained an injury in the right eye after the armed robbers shot at him.

A student of the school told SaharaReporters, “We are not safe in this place. The armed robbers remove burglary, they will steal our valuables and they will still insist on killing someone. Everyone is afraid.”

Meanwhile, the students' leaders have already invited the police in the area to intervene in the security challenge but this has yet to stop the operations of the armed robbers.

“We had planned a protest for April 14 but the police came around and the rector also asked that we hold on but the armed robbers attacked at midnight, students are seriously agitating,” the student added.